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Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU) Shares Gap Up - Should You Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 22, 2026
Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares logo with background
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Key Points

  • Shares of MUU gapped up pre-market, opening at $220.25 versus the prior close of $207.34 and last trading around $219.96 — roughly a 10.6% jump on about 728,464 shares.
  • Direxion raised the quarterly dividend to $0.6767 (from $0.38), representing a $2.71 annualized payout and a ~1.2% yield; the dividend was paid March 31 with an ex-dividend/record date of March 24.
  • MUU is an ETF that provides 2x leveraged exposure to Micron Technology’s daily price moves (launched Oct 10, 2024), and several institutions including Tower Research, Goldman Sachs and Citadel have recently initiated or increased positions.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in May.

Shares of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:MUU - Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $207.34, but opened at $220.25. Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $219.96, with a volume of 728,464 shares.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Stock Up 10.6%

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.03.

Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were paid a $0.6767 dividend. This is an increase from Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares's previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUU. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 95.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,275 shares of the company's stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the first quarter valued at $716,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares during the third quarter valued at $840,000.

About Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares (MUU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Micron Technology, Inc stock. MUU was launched on Oct 10, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares Right Now?

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While Direxion Daily MU Bull 2X Shares currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

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