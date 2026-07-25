Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totaling 267,227 shares, a growth of 489.5% from the June 30th total of 45,333 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,573 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

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Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSMX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $543,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 633.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,400 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

NASDAQ TSMX traded down $4.50 on Friday, hitting $73.33. The company had a trading volume of 534,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 929,976. The company has a market capitalization of $651.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.98. The company's fifty day moving average price is $85.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a 12-month low of $30.79 and a 12-month high of $106.32.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3574 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 23rd. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -19.29%.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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