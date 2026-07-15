Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSMX) Short Interest Down 50.2% in June

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares ( NASDAQ:TSMX Get Free Report ) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 45,333 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the June 15th total of 91,002 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company's stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 901,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 633.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,484,000 after purchasing an additional 113,400 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 101.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 57,487 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,865,000 after buying an additional 28,888 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares by 85.2% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Trading Down 4.4%

TSMX stock traded down $3.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.87. 682,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,749. The firm's 50 day moving average is $86.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.83. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares has a twelve month low of $30.79 and a twelve month high of $106.32. The firm has a market cap of $611.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 2.98.

Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.3574 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares's payout ratio is currently -19.29%.

About Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares

The Direxion Daily TSM Bull 2X Shares (TSMX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM) stock. TSMX was launched on Oct 3, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.

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