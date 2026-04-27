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Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY) Shares Gap Up - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 27, 2026
Disco logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Shares gapped up premarket: Disco opened at $47.035 versus a prior close of $44.98 and last traded around $46.98, up about 2.2% with 1,013 shares reported.
  • Zacks upgraded DSCSY from "hold" to "strong-buy" on April 20, and the stock has an average analyst rating of "Strong Buy" (two analysts currently rate it Strong Buy).
  • Recent results and valuation: Disco reported $0.25 EPS and $848.13M revenue (above the $771.53M estimate), with a net margin of 30.95% and ROE of 26.03%; market cap is $50.66B and the P/E is 56.95, while analysts forecast $1.07 EPS for the year.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Disco.

Disco Corp (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $44.98, but opened at $47.0350. Disco shares last traded at $46.9750, with a volume of 1,013 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Disco from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Strong Buy".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DSCSY

Disco Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a market capitalization of $50.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.95 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.09.

Disco (OTCMKTS:DSCSY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. Disco had a net margin of 30.95% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $848.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.53 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Disco Corp will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Disco

(Get Free Report)

Disco OTCMKTS: DSCSY is a manufacturer of precision processing equipment and consumables for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The company's product portfolio includes wafer dicing saws, wafer thinning and grinding systems, laser dicing equipment, polishing systems, and diamond blades and wheels, along with associated tooling and process consumables designed for high-precision cutting and surface finishing.

Disco's products are used in critical back-end semiconductor manufacturing steps such as dicing, singulation, thinning, surface preparation and polishing across applications including IC packaging, power devices, LEDs, MEMS and sensors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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