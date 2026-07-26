discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 894.38.

Get discoverIE Group alerts: Sign Up

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DSCV. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on discoverIE Group from GBX 950 to GBX 1,050 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 870 price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 1,000 target price on shares of discoverIE Group in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Shore Capital Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of discoverIE Group to a "sector perform" rating and set a GBX 800 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 5th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DSCV

discoverIE Group Price Performance

Shares of LON DSCV opened at GBX 739 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £710.38 million, a P/E ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.28. discoverIE Group has a twelve month low of GBX 505 and a twelve month high of GBX 800. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 702.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 645.27.

discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported GBX 41.30 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of £443.30 million for the quarter. discoverIE Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that discoverIE Group will post 37.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About discoverIE Group

discoverIE Group plc is an international group of businesses that design and manufacture innovative electronic components for industrial use. The Group provides application-specific components to original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”) internationally, with a focus on key markets driven by structural growth and increasing electronic content, namely renewable energy, medical, transportation, security, and industrial & connectivity. The Group employs c.4,500 people across 20 countries. Its principal operating units are located in Continental Europe, the UK, China, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand, Mexico and the USA.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider discoverIE Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and discoverIE Group wasn't on the list.

While discoverIE Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here