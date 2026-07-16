Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.37 and last traded at $34.6680, with a volume of 55463 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.48.

Get DSGR alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DSGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research lowered Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Distribution Solutions Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Stephens restated an "overweight" rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Distribution Solutions Group in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Distribution Solutions Group from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Distribution Solutions Group

Distribution Solutions Group Stock Up 25.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.81 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Distribution Solutions Group (NASDAQ:DSGR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.02). Distribution Solutions Group had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 0.27%.The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.30 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Distribution Solutions Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGR. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the second quarter worth $5,791,000. Agman Capital LLC bought a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the fourth quarter valued at $4,954,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Distribution Solutions Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,092,000. Highlander Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 364.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 78,365 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 61,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company's stock.

Distribution Solutions Group Company Profile

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets. It operates through three segments: Lawson, Gexpro Services, and TestEquity. The Lawson segment distributes of specialty products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government MRO market.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Distribution Solutions Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Distribution Solutions Group wasn't on the list.

While Distribution Solutions Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here