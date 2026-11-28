FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th.

FactSet Research Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 27 years. FactSet Research Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect FactSet Research Systems to earn $21.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.4%.

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FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

NYSE:FDS opened at $323.12 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average is $305.59 and its 200 day moving average is $257.28. FactSet Research Systems has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $348.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $634.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.83 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 21.54%. The company's revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 19.250-19.650 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems will post 19.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $280.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $300.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $284.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FDS

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems provides financial data, analytics and technology to investment professionals and financial institutions. Its offerings support investment research, portfolio management, risk analysis and trading workflows. The company delivers market, company and alternative data through products including the FactSet workstation, data feeds and application programming interfaces. Its tools help clients access and analyze information, build investment models and integrate data into their own systems.

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