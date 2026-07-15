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Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist - July 15th

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ logo with background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AT&T, Chevron, PepsiCo, and Ford Motor were identified by MarketBeat as the five dividend stocks to watch, based on their recent high dollar trading volume.
  • The article frames dividend stocks as attractive for investors seeking steady income and potential long-term growth, especially when companies have stable finances and consistent payouts.
  • Each highlighted company spans a different sector, from telecommunications and energy to consumer staples and autos, giving investors a mix of income-oriented names to consider.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in August.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, AT&T, Chevron, PepsiCo, and Ford Motor are the five Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that regularly pay a portion of their profits to shareholders in the form of dividends, usually on a quarterly basis. Stock market investors often view them as attractive for generating steady income and for the potential of long-term growth, especially when the companies are financially stable and have a history of consistent payouts. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SQQQ

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Read Our Latest Research Report on T

Chevron (CVX)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CVX

PepsiCo (PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PEP

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Right Now?

Before you consider ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ wasn't on the list.

While ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

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7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution

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