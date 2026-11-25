Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 11th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Yum! Brands has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Yum! Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Yum! Brands to earn $6.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

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Yum! Brands Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $166.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.02 and a 200 day moving average of $153.92. Yum! Brands has a 12 month low of $134.26 and a 12 month high of $170.14.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus cut Yum! Brands from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $165.00 to $158.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Yum! Brands from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $177.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc. is a global restaurant company that operates and franchises quick-service restaurants under the KFC, Taco Bell, Pizza Hut and Habit Burger & Grill brands. Its restaurants serve customers through dine-in, takeout, delivery and digital ordering channels. The company's brands offer a range of products, including KFC's chicken meals, Taco Bell's Mexican-inspired food, Pizza Hut's pizzas and related items, and Habit Burger & Grill's chargrilled burgers and sandwiches. Yum! Brands' business relies heavily on franchised restaurants, alongside locations it operates directly.

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