Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez Sells 12,451 Shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) Director Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 12,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $10,085.31. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 336,359 shares in the company, valued at $272,450.79. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 24th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 1,699 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $1,427.16.

On Tuesday, March 17th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 6,230 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total transaction of $4,734.80.

On Friday, May 15th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.13, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Tuesday, April 28th, Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 30,728 shares of Expensify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $31,035.28.

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Expensify Trading Up 2.4%

NASDAQ EXFY traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.28. The company's stock had a trading volume of 935,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,017. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.21. Expensify, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $107.88 million, a PE ratio of -5.57 and a beta of 1.79.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Expensify had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 14.68%.The business had revenue of $33.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.25 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Expensify in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Expensify from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

Expensify News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Expensify this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expensify announced preliminary results of its tender offer, expecting to buy back about 6.14 million shares at $1.20 each, reducing Class A shares outstanding by roughly 6.9%. Expensify, Inc. Announces Preliminary Results of Tender Offer

Expensify announced preliminary results of its tender offer, expecting to buy back about 6.14 million shares at $1.20 each, reducing Class A shares outstanding by roughly 6.9%. Neutral Sentiment: Several directors and executives disclosed stock sales, but the company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which is generally considered routine rather than a direct negative signal.

Several directors and executives disclosed stock sales, but the company said the transactions were made to cover tax withholding obligations tied to vesting equity awards, which is generally considered routine rather than a direct negative signal. Negative Sentiment: CEO David Michael Barrett, CFO Ryan Schaffer, and directors Jason Fahr Mills, Daniel Vidal, and Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez each reported share sales across March 17, March 24, and March 30 filings, which can create some overhang because insider selling is often viewed cautiously by investors.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expensify

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 103.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,406,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 714,244 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 134.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,000 after buying an additional 759,982 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expensify by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 21,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company's stock.

About Expensify

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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