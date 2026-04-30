Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez Sells 30,728 Shares of Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) Stock

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) Director Divo Carlos Eduardo Alvarez sold 30,728 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $31,035.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 254,780 shares of the company's stock, valued at $257,327.80. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

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Expensify Trading Down 2.9%

NASDAQ:EXFY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.02. The company had a trading volume of 445,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,896. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $0.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. Expensify, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $35.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.50 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXFY. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expensify by 103.2% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,406,476 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 714,244 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 134.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,326,129 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 759,982 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expensify by 22.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,441 shares of the company's stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 21,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Expensify during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expensify from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXFY

About Expensify

Expensify, traded on NASDAQ under the ticker EXFY, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specializing in automated expense management and reporting. Its flagship platform enables employees to capture receipts via mobile app or email, automatically extract expense details through optical character recognition (OCR) and artificial intelligence, and submit streamlined expense reports. The solution is designed to eliminate manual data entry and reduce approval cycle times, serving a broad range of industries from small businesses to large enterprises.

Founded in 2008 by entrepreneur David Barrett, Expensify has grown from a simple receipt-scanning app into a comprehensive spend management suite.

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