DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Acquires $25,650.00 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,000 shares of DLH stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.13 per share, with a total value of $25,650.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,149,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,024,744.49. The trade was a 0.23% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $11,693.50.

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $25,850.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

Get DLH alerts: Sign Up

DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.03. The stock had a trading volume of 17,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.70. DLH Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.03 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.45.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of DLH

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the first quarter worth about $786,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in DLH in the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DLH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,836,000 after buying an additional 59,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in DLH by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLHC shares. Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a report on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DLH, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DLH wasn't on the list.

While DLH currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here