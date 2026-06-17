DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Buys $15,031.50 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,733 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $15,031.50. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 2,080,997 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,445,483.50. This represents a 0.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 16th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,859 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $21,224.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 71 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $8,712.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 120 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $660.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $13,183.50.

On Monday, May 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,304 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $29,172.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 512 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $2,816.00.

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DLH Stock Performance

Shares of DLHC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 7,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $79.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC grew its position in DLH by 8.4% in the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC bought a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $928,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DLH in the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in DLH in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on DLHC. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Research Report on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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