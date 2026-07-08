DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll Acquires 5,000 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 2,141,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,073,095.66. This represents a 0.23% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 2,275 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,693.50.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $29,610.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $3,432.00.

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DLH Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DLHC traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. 18,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,157. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.93 million, a P/E ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $8.10.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative net margin of 1.53% and a negative return on equity of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $59.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in DLH during the first quarter valued at about $786,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $197,000. Rothschild Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DLH during the 4th quarter worth about $928,000. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC increased its position in DLH by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,847 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 59,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in DLH by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DLH currently has an average rating of "Reduce".

Get Our Latest Analysis on DLHC

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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