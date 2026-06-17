DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Purchases $21,224.50 in Stock

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 3,859 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $21,224.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 2,078,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,430,452. This trade represents a 0.19% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 17th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,733 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,031.50.

On Tuesday, June 9th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 71 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $390.50.

On Monday, June 8th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 49 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $269.50.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 7,494 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $41,217.00.

On Wednesday, May 27th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,223 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,726.50.

On Thursday, May 21st, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 1,584 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $8,712.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 120 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $660.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 2,397 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,183.50.

On Monday, May 18th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,304 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $29,172.00.

On Thursday, May 14th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 512 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,816.00.

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DLH Stock Up 0.5%

DLHC stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.50. 7,355 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,273. The firm's 50 day moving average is $5.73 and its 200 day moving average is $5.77. DLH Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.32 and a twelve month high of $8.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $79.71 million, a P/E ratio of -18.33 and a beta of 1.45.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%.The firm had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in DLH by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,679 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in DLH during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in DLH during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in DLH by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 5,735 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLHC. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research raised DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Report on DLH

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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