DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Major Shareholder Purchases 2,275 Shares

DLH Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 2,275 shares of DLH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $11,693.50. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,144,073 shares in the company, valued at $11,020,535.22. The trade was a 0.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mink Brook Asset Management Ll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 7th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 5,000 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $25,850.00.

On Monday, July 6th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,422 shares of DLH stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.19 per share, with a total value of $48,900.18.

On Thursday, July 2nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 5,640 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Tuesday, June 30th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 4,543 shares of DLH stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $23,850.75.

On Monday, June 29th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll acquired 640 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.

On Friday, June 26th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 15,280 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $80,678.40.

On Thursday, June 25th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll bought 9,343 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $51,386.50.

On Wednesday, June 24th, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 3,739 shares of DLH stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $20,564.50.

On Tuesday, June 23rd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 110 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $605.00.

On Monday, June 22nd, Mink Brook Asset Management Ll purchased 624 shares of DLH stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,432.00.

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DLH Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of DLH stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 18,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. DLH Holdings Corp. has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $74.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.70.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $59.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a negative return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DLH Holdings Corp. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLHC. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DLH by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC now owns 2,566,349 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $14,500,000 after acquiring an additional 199,584 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of DLH in the 1st quarter worth about $786,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of DLH by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 494,618 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 5,735 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLH in the 4th quarter valued at about $928,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,609 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of DLH in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded DLH from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLH

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. NASDAQ: DLHC is a provider of mission-driven professional services primarily to federal government agencies and select commercial clients. The company designs and delivers tailored solutions across a range of critical mission areas, including program and project management, consulting, technical assistance, and administrative support. Through its Healthcare Solutions offerings, DLH also specializes in supporting clinical and allied health staffing needs for federal health agencies and health systems.

Operating under its Federal Solutions segment, DLH partners with agencies such as the Department of Veterans Affairs, Department of Defense, Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Health and Human Services.

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