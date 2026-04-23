DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Shares Gap Down - Time to Sell?

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $33.3850, but opened at $29.82. DNB Bank ASA shares last traded at $29.79, with a volume of 4,417 shares changing hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNBBY shares. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Pareto Securities downgraded DNB Bank ASA from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Barclays raised DNB Bank ASA from a "hold" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "underweight" rating on shares of DNB Bank ASA in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research raised DNB Bank ASA to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Read Our Latest Analysis on DNBBY

DNB Bank ASA Trading Down 10.1%

The stock has a market capitalization of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day moving average of $28.70.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67. DNB Bank ASA had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 21.00%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DNB Bank ASA will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA OTCMKTS: DNBBY is Norway's largest financial services group, offering a broad range of banking, insurance and capital markets services to retail, corporate and institutional clients. The bank's core activities encompass retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, asset management, life insurance and pension products, as well as payment and card services. DNB provides traditional deposit and lending products, mortgages, savings and wealth management solutions, securities trading, corporate finance and treasury services.

The group operates through several specialized business lines, including DNB Markets for investment banking and capital markets activities and DNB Asset Management for portfolio management and investment funds.

Further Reading

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