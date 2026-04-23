Dolby Laboratories (DLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) is expected to announce its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.31 per share and revenue of $385.8010 million for the quarter. Individuals can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

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Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 17.97%.The business had revenue of $346.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm's revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Dolby Laboratories to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $64.92 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.80. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.18 and a beta of 0.86.

Dolby Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 10th. Dolby Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

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Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $198,420.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 83,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,504,038.52. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 2,667 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $177,035.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,453,139.28. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 24,344 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,783 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. 58.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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