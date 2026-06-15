Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Given Outperform Rating at Barrington Research

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by Barrington Research in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $90.00 target price on the electronics maker's stock. Barrington Research's price objective indicates a potential upside of 71.13% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DLB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $52.59 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $51.78 and a 52 week high of $77.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,262,734. This represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $277,448.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,618,853.20. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 39,791 shares of company stock worth $2,231,653 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,772 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $7,435,000 after acquiring an additional 18,579 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 81.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 312,028 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $22,582,000 after acquiring an additional 139,900 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 15.2% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 304,311 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 40,252 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,756,924 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $561,369,000 after acquiring an additional 203,411 shares during the period. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 11.4% in the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 1,147,350 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $83,034,000 after purchasing an additional 117,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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