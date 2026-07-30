Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.400 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2026 guidance to 1.130-1.280 EPS.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of DLB traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.69. 1,149,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,348. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $58.67. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $48.26 and a one year high of $75.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.81.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.96 million. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.280 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at $4,618,853.20. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 7,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $407,884.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 118,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,316,276.40. The trade was a 6.07% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,458 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,537. 37.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,783 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,977 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC purchased a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 15.5% in the third quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. 58.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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