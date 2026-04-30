Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06, FiscalAI reports. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Dolby Laboratories updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.560-0.710 EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Dolby Laboratories' conference call:

Q2 results met company guidance with $396M revenue and $1.37 non‑GAAP EPS; management reaffirmed full‑year guidance of $1.4B–$1.45B revenue and $4.30–$4.45 EPS while reporting $93M operating cash flow, a $65M buyback and ~$675M cash and investments.

revenue and non‑GAAP EPS; management reaffirmed full‑year guidance of revenue and EPS while reporting operating cash flow, a $65M buyback and ~$675M cash and investments. Broad content adoption is accelerating demand — major social platforms (Meta, Douyin), top music artists, marquee sports events (Super Bowl, Olympics, F1) and the top domestic films are streaming or produced in Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision , supporting device and platform adoption.

and , supporting device and platform adoption. Automotive is a notable growth driver with wins from BMW, BYD (Denza), Lexus, NIO and Hyundai’s IONIQ (4‑channel Atmos), and the company says it is moving from premium to deeper, mass‑market vehicle lineups.

New monetization initiatives — the Video Distribution patent pool now includes ~40 licensors and a growing licensee pipeline, and Dolby OptiView added customers (Genius Sports, William Hill) targeting personalized live sports experiences, but these programs are early in commercial ramp.

Macro and product‑mix headwinds persist — memory pricing and timing affected mobile and PC (mobile down 6% this quarter), contributing to quarterly volatility even though management expects mid‑single‑digit full‑year growth in those end markets.

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Dolby Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. 646,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,438. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.86. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $78.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.55.

Key Dolby Laboratories News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dolby Laboratories this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 2,667 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $177,035.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 36,956 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,453,139.28. The trade was a 6.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total value of $198,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 83,218 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,504,038.52. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dolby Laboratories

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,367 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $5,491,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 218.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 249,574 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $20,043,000 after acquiring an additional 171,288 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 238,216 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $19,131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 273.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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