Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Releases Q4 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.130-1.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $362.0 million-$392.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.1 million. Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 4.250-4.400 EPS.

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Dolby Laboratories Stock Down 1.6%

DLB traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.69. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,149,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 813,348. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $48.26 and a 1 year high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 17.85%.The company had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.96 million. Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.400 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.280 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Insider Activity at Dolby Laboratories

In other news, CFO Robert J. Park sold 4,895 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $277,448.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 81,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,853.20. The trade was a 5.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 11,876 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.55, for a total transaction of $647,835.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 41,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,262,734. This trade represents a 22.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 47,458 shares of company stock worth $2,639,537 over the last 90 days. 37.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1,486.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,190 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 31.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,429 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company's stock.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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