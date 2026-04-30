Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.300-4.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 0.560-0.710 EPS.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barrington Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered Dolby Laboratories from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $90.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories Trading Up 1.5%

DLB traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 645,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,788. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.56. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $57.62 and a twelve month high of $78.28.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $395.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 17.97%.Dolby Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.300-4.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.560-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dolby Laboratories

In related news, SVP Shriram Revankar sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $198,420.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 83,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,504,038.52. This represents a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan Nicholson sold 2,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $177,035.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 36,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,453,139.28. This represents a 6.73% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 37.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,164,010 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $75,976,000 after purchasing an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 168.5% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 54,636 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 34,289 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 480.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 59,480 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 49,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 2,017.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 325,499 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $20,904,000 after acquiring an additional 310,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company's stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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