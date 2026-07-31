Dolby Laboratories Q3 Earnings Call Highlights

Dolby Laboratories NYSE: DLB reported third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenue of $305 million, within its prior guidance range, as strength in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents was partly offset by deal timing and foundational audio revenue.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $0.69, slightly above the midpoint of the company’s guidance range. Chief Financial Officer Robert Park said lower-than-expected operating expenses offset lower-than-expected revenue and higher taxes during the quarter.

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Licensing revenue totaled $282 million, while products and services revenue was $23 million. Dolby generated approximately $167 million in operating cash flow, ended the quarter with $756 million in cash and investments, and repurchased 1.2 million shares for $65 million. The company also increased its existing share repurchase authorization by $350 million, bringing total authorization to approximately $427 million.

Dolby declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share, up 9% from a year earlier. Third-quarter GAAP operating expenses included a $4 million restructuring charge related to organizational changes intended to align resources with the company’s most impactful areas.

Fourth-Quarter Outlook Points to Sequential Growth

For the fourth quarter, Dolby expects revenue of $362 million to $392 million, including licensing revenue of $335 million to $365 million. The company forecast non-GAAP gross margin of approximately 90%, non-GAAP operating expenses of $195 million to $205 million, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $1.13 to $1.28.

At the midpoint, the fourth-quarter revenue outlook would represent 23% year-over-year growth. Park attributed the expected increase to the company’s video distribution patent program, higher Dolby Atmos unit volumes in automotive applications, and revenue from newer device categories such as wearables. The quarter is also expected to benefit from timing factors, including minimum volume commitments, particularly in mobile.

For fiscal 2026, Dolby narrowed its revenue outlook while maintaining the prior midpoint. The company now expects total revenue of $1.41 billion to $1.44 billion, licensing revenue of $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion, non-GAAP operating expenses of $785 million to $795 million, and non-GAAP EPS of $4.25 to $4.40.

Dolby expects annual non-GAAP operating margin expansion of about 100 basis points, an improvement from its prior outlook for 50 to 100 basis points of expansion. The company said its full-year outlook includes higher tax expense from discrete items in the third quarter.

Other revenue is expected to rise by the high teens, driven by automotive and the video distribution program.

Broadcast revenue is expected to grow by the mid-single digits, supported by higher recoveries from imaging patents.

Mobile, including wearables, is expected to increase by the mid-single digits on Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision adoption.

Consumer electronics revenue is projected to be roughly flat, as lower unit volumes are offset by higher recoveries and Dolby Atmos adoption.

PC revenue is expected to decline by the low single digits, reflecting lower unit shipments and recoveries.

Park said foundational audio revenue is expected to decline slightly for the year, while revenue from Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision and imaging patents is expected to increase by roughly 15% year over year.

Video Distribution Program Adds Meta and Alibaba

Chief Executive Officer Kevin Yeaman highlighted Dolby’s effort to expand beyond traditional device licensing and said the company remains on track toward its target of generating 10% of revenue from content partners by the end of fiscal 2028.

During the quarter, Meta became a licensee of Dolby’s Video Distribution Program, a patent pool that licenses imaging patents to video streamers. The agreement covers Meta’s Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp platforms. Alibaba also became a licensee, covering video operations across its e-commerce, entertainment and digital media platforms.

Yeaman said the patent pool has attracted 45 licensors in less than a year and counts ByteDance, Kuaishou, Meta, Roku, Tencent and Alibaba among its licensees. Park said Meta signed a large agreement early in the fourth quarter, contributing to the company’s fourth-quarter outlook.

In response to analyst questions, Yeaman said the company’s pipeline includes streamers across different types of video content. He said additional licensees can accelerate decisions by prospective participants evaluating the pool’s breadth, pricing and coverage.

OptiView, Automotive and New Device Categories

Dolby also reported progress for its Dolby OptiView platform, which offers ultra-low-latency streaming, ad insertion, playback and sports-focused engagement tools. The company signed a multiyear agreement with Roberts Communications Network, a provider of U.S. horse-racing content, for ultra-low-latency video streaming.

Google certified Dolby OptiView Ads as the first product in its Ad Manager technology partner program, according to Dolby. Yeaman said the company plans to begin scaling the ad product to its customer base in the fall after testing a third-generation version with early customers. He said one customer had seen revenue increases of 75% from the technology, which can improve ad targeting and fill rates.

Dolby expects to ship sports fan-engagement solutions in coming months that use artificial intelligence to predict viewer behavior and create individualized stories around live action. The company expects more specific sports-intelligence products to reach the market next year.

In automotive, Dolby said it has announced agreements with more than 40 original equipment manufacturers since launching the program. New developments included Volkswagen’s first Dolby Atmos vehicle in China and Buick’s pre-sales launch for the Dolby Atmos-equipped Electra E7 plug-in hybrid SUV in China. Google also announced Dolby Atmos support through Android Auto with launch partners including BMW, Genesis, Mahindra, Mercedes-Benz, Renault and Škoda.

Yeaman said automotive is Dolby’s fastest-growing end market and its largest category within “other” revenue. The company has historically broken out end markets when they reach 10% of licensing revenue, and he said Dolby will examine whether to do so as it enters the next year.

Dolby Vision Adoption Continues

Dolby Vision 2 is now available in certain Hisense televisions, and TCL and Philips are expected to ship TVs with the technology by the end of the calendar year. Canal+ and Peacock are integrating Dolby Vision 2 to prepare content support, Yeaman said.

The company also cited adoption in user-generated content and new devices. RayNeo launched what Dolby described as the first augmented-reality smart glasses equipped with Dolby Vision, while Insta360 launched the Luna Ultra camera with Dolby Vision capture support.

Yeaman said Dolby is monitoring higher memory costs, particularly for mobile and PC markets. He said the effect varies by customer and product tier, while noting that Dolby expects growth from its video distribution program, automotive, wearables and OptiView initiatives despite the dynamic environment.

About Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc is a global leader in audio and imaging technologies, specializing in the development, licensing and deployment of solutions that enhance entertainment and communications experiences. The company's core business revolves around creating advanced audio codecs, noise reduction systems and spatial sound technologies for a wide range of applications, including cinema, broadcast, gaming, streaming and personal devices. Dolby's licensing model enables consumer electronics manufacturers, content creators and service providers to integrate its technologies into products such as televisions, smartphones, home theater systems and set-top boxes.

Among its flagship innovations are Dolby Atmos, an immersive audio format that delivers three-dimensional soundscapes for theaters and home systems; Dolby Digital and Dolby Digital Plus, widely adopted audio compression formats for broadcast and streaming; and Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range imaging technology that expands color, contrast and brightness in displays.

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