Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Given Average Rating of "Hold" by Analysts

Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of "Hold" from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.5385.

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DG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, March 16th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DG

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar General

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 4,550.0% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 186 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $126.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.34. The firm's fifty day moving average is $135.03 and its 200-day moving average is $126.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.13. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $86.25 and a 52 week high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Dollar General's revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is 34.45%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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