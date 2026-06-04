Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.44% from the stock's previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Dollar General from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Dollar General from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $149.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $131.27.

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Dollar General Price Performance

DG opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.74. Dollar General has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at $363,299,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 416.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,608 shares of the company's stock valued at $259,759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,573 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 24,882.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,694,315 shares of the company's stock worth $224,953,000 after buying an additional 1,687,533 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,270,333 shares of the company's stock worth $832,513,000 after buying an additional 1,624,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2,208.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,554,918 shares of the company's stock worth $184,615,000 after buying an additional 1,487,554 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp nudged up its future EPS estimates for Dollar General, reflecting expectations for steady earnings growth. Dollar General analyst estimate update

KeyCorp nudged up its future EPS estimates for Dollar General, reflecting expectations for steady earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s Q1 results beat earnings expectations, and the company raised its full-year profit outlook after seeing stronger traffic, margin expansion, and improved inventory discipline. Dollar General beats Q1 estimates

Dollar General’s Q1 results beat earnings expectations, and the company raised its full-year profit outlook after seeing stronger traffic, margin expansion, and improved inventory discipline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts including Jefferies and Guggenheim still maintained Buy ratings even after trimming price targets, suggesting some firms still see upside from current levels. Jefferies note

Analysts including Jefferies and Guggenheim still maintained Buy ratings even after trimming price targets, suggesting some firms still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets but kept neutral/hold-type ratings, indicating a more cautious stance rather than a strongly bearish view. Citigroup note

Several firms lowered price targets but kept neutral/hold-type ratings, indicating a more cautious stance rather than a strongly bearish view. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from Strong Buy to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and signal reduced near-term conviction. Freedom Capital downgrade

Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from Strong Buy to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and signal reduced near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: The company also disclosed that customers are buying less food and cutting back because higher gas prices and SNAP-related pressure are hurting demand, especially in rural markets. Customer demand pressure article

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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