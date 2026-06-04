Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Lowered to $111.00 at Daiwa Securities Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Daiwa Securities Group from $136.00 to $111.00 in a report issued on Thursday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group's target price would suggest a potential upside of 5.58% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

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Dollar General Price Performance

NYSE:DG opened at $105.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.74. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $95.11 and a 1-year high of $158.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Dollar General's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dollar General will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DV Trading LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 71,721 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,515,000 after purchasing an additional 8,996 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Summitry LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company's stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 663.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 28,979 shares of the company's stock worth $3,441,000 after buying an additional 25,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp nudged up its future EPS estimates for Dollar General, reflecting expectations for steady earnings growth. Dollar General analyst estimate update

KeyCorp nudged up its future EPS estimates for Dollar General, reflecting expectations for steady earnings growth. Positive Sentiment: Dollar General’s Q1 results beat earnings expectations, and the company raised its full-year profit outlook after seeing stronger traffic, margin expansion, and improved inventory discipline. Dollar General beats Q1 estimates

Dollar General’s Q1 results beat earnings expectations, and the company raised its full-year profit outlook after seeing stronger traffic, margin expansion, and improved inventory discipline. Positive Sentiment: Analysts including Jefferies and Guggenheim still maintained Buy ratings even after trimming price targets, suggesting some firms still see upside from current levels. Jefferies note

Analysts including Jefferies and Guggenheim still maintained Buy ratings even after trimming price targets, suggesting some firms still see upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Several firms lowered price targets but kept neutral/hold-type ratings, indicating a more cautious stance rather than a strongly bearish view. Citigroup note

Several firms lowered price targets but kept neutral/hold-type ratings, indicating a more cautious stance rather than a strongly bearish view. Negative Sentiment: Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from Strong Buy to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and signal reduced near-term conviction. Freedom Capital downgrade

Freedom Capital downgraded Dollar General from Strong Buy to Hold, which can pressure sentiment and signal reduced near-term conviction. Negative Sentiment: The company also disclosed that customers are buying less food and cutting back because higher gas prices and SNAP-related pressure are hurting demand, especially in rural markets. Customer demand pressure article

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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