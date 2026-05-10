Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of "Hold" from the twenty-four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $122.7619.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dollar Tree from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered Dollar Tree from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $165.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $156.00 to $142.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 222 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Dollar Tree in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Dollar Tree by 80.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company's stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $94.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.71 and a fifty-two week high of $142.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock's 50-day moving average is $107.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.81.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 6.61%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company's stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree's merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

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