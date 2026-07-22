Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.31 and traded as high as C$11.58. Doman Building Materials Group shares last traded at C$11.50, with a volume of 87,805 shares trading hands.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.25 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Doman Building Materials Group from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Doman Building Materials Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have assigned a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of C$12.21.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.51. The stock's 50-day moving average is C$10.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.31.

Doman Building Materials Group (TSE:DBM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Doman Building Materials Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 2.61%.The business had revenue of C$761.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. will post 0.8051471 EPS for the current year.

Doman Building Materials Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Doman Building Materials Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Darren John Alexander Gwozd acquired 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$53,820.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 5,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at C$53,820. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. 20.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Doman Building Materials Group

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd is a wholesale distributor of building materials and home renovation products. The company services the new home construction, home renovation and industrial markets by supplying the retail and wholesale lumber and building materials industry, hardware stores, industrial and furniture manufacturers and similar concerns. Its operations also include timber ownership and management of private timberlands and forest licenses, and agricultural post-peeling and pressure treating through CanWel Fibre Corp.

Further Reading

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