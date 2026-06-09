Dominic Phillips Sells 19,547 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) insider Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total transaction of $691,768.33. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 929,575 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,897,659.25. The trade was a 2.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Dominic Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 19,547 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $586,410.00.

On Wednesday, April 1st, Dominic Phillips sold 20,139 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $640,621.59.

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Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of IOT stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.60. 6,733,893 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,526,531. Samsara Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 336.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.34.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Samsara had a return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 3.32%.The firm had revenue of $478.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $455.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.150-0.160 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IOT. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Samsara in the 4th quarter worth $13,464,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,142 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 48,135 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 2,444.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,787 shares of the company's stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,860 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 40,450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IOT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Samsara from a "sell (e+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

About Samsara

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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