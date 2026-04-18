Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Consensus Rating of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of "Hold" from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $65.4167.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $62.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67. The firm's 50-day moving average is $63.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.18. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $67.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Analysts predict that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.62%.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 12.3% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC MO now owns 5,573 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 23.6% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 75,989 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 64.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 875,341 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $54,114,000 after purchasing an additional 341,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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