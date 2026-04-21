Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Now Covered by Truist Financial

Investment analysts at Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a "hold" rating and a $67.00 price target on the utilities provider's stock. Truist Financial's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.77% from the stock's current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on D. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $65.54.

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Dominion Energy Price Performance

D stock opened at $62.17 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $51.42 and a 1 year high of $67.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.19. The firm has a market cap of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 18.05%.The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Dominion Energy's revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in D. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,099,758 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,274,975,000 after purchasing an additional 940,838 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 59,790,734 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,503,142,000 after buying an additional 4,940,692 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,620,273 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,848,662,000 after buying an additional 1,686,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,633,253,000 after buying an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442,935 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,196,056,000 after buying an additional 314,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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