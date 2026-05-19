Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "sector perform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.13% from the stock's previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on D. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $66.46.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

NYSE D traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.21. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,169,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,544,703. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $53.36 and a 12 month high of $68.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 16.93%.The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 44,943,727 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,633,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,197,581 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth $655,142,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 54,850,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $3,355,175,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,691 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Dominion Energy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 6,943,525 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $429,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,195 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $125,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

More Dominion Energy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dominion Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: The NextEra takeover offers Dominion shareholders a large all-stock premium and positions the company at the center of the AI data-center power boom. Reuters article

The NextEra takeover offers Dominion shareholders a large all-stock premium and positions the company at the center of the AI data-center power boom. Positive Sentiment: The merger could create a stronger combined utility with improved scale, financing power, and expected long-term earnings growth, which supports Dominion’s valuation. Press release

The merger could create a stronger combined utility with improved scale, financing power, and expected long-term earnings growth, which supports Dominion’s valuation. Positive Sentiment: Trading activity and market commentary suggest investor enthusiasm is being driven by the deal’s strategic value and the possibility of further utility-sector consolidation. Yahoo Finance article

Trading activity and market commentary suggest investor enthusiasm is being driven by the deal’s strategic value and the possibility of further utility-sector consolidation. Neutral Sentiment: The merger still faces significant regulatory review, including state, federal, and antitrust approvals, which could affect timing and closing certainty. WSJ article

The merger still faces significant regulatory review, including state, federal, and antitrust approvals, which could affect timing and closing certainty. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder lawsuit and “fair price” investigations could create headlines, but these appear secondary to the larger merger catalyst for the stock. PR Newswire article

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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