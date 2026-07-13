Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Reaches New 52-Week High - Here's What Happened

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $70.81 and last traded at $70.8170, with a volume of 122012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.08.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on D shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on D

Dominion Energy Stock Up 0.5%

The firm's 50 day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.56. The company has a market cap of $61.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.43 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business's revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 192.1% in the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 37,068 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,376 shares during the last quarter. North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,715,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 302,366 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $17,716,000 after purchasing an additional 42,094 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $7,201,000. Finally, Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 728,790 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $44,580,000 after buying an additional 45,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company's stock.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

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