Domino's Pizza Q3 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

Domino's Pizza Inc (NASDAQ:DPZ - Free Report) - Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino's Pizza in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.25 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.22. The consensus estimate for Domino's Pizza's current full-year earnings is $18.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino's Pizza's Q4 2026 earnings at $6.00 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.44 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $6.81 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $4.58 EPS, Q2 2028 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $21.58 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett decreased their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $440.00 to $380.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Domino's Pizza from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Domino's Pizza from $601.00 to $544.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Domino's Pizza from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Domino's Pizza from $574.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino's Pizza currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $402.16.

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Domino's Pizza Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Domino's Pizza stock opened at $360.00 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $313.14 and its 200 day moving average is $353.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.97. Domino's Pizza has a 1 year low of $282.00 and a 1 year high of $477.00.

Domino's Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The restaurant operator reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.17 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Domino's Pizza had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.81 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Domino's Pizza

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in Domino's Pizza during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Domino's Pizza by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of Domino's Pizza by 9,900.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Domino's Pizza during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Domino's Pizza by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 99 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino's Pizza

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Kelly E. Garcia sold 12,430 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.04, for a total value of $4,002,957.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,011,718.08. This trade represents a 57.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 10,850 shares of Domino's Pizza stock in a transaction on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.83, for a total transaction of $3,589,505.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,499,948.07. This trade represents a 19.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,742 shares of company stock valued at $8,041,746 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $7.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Domino's Pizza's payout ratio is currently 45.15%.

More Domino's Pizza News

Here are the key news stories impacting Domino's Pizza this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several near-term EPS estimates increased. Zacks Research raised its forecasts for Q3 2026 to $4.25 from $4.22, Q4 2026 to $6.00 from $5.98, and Q2 2027 to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions suggest some confidence in Domino’s operating performance over the next several quarters.

Zacks Research raised its forecasts for Q3 2026 to $4.25 from $4.22, Q4 2026 to $6.00 from $5.98, and Q2 2027 to $4.55 from $4.42. These revisions suggest some confidence in Domino’s operating performance over the next several quarters. Positive Sentiment: Dividend provides shareholder support. Domino’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99, equivalent to $7.96 annually and a yield of approximately 2.3%. The payout ratio is about 45%, indicating the dividend remains reasonably covered by earnings.

Domino’s declared a quarterly dividend of $1.99, equivalent to $7.96 annually and a yield of approximately 2.3%. The payout ratio is about 45%, indicating the dividend remains reasonably covered by earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains favorable but cautious. Domino’s has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $402.16, although recent targets have been reduced by some firms. The company’s latest quarterly results included 4.3% revenue growth but EPS of $4.07, below the $4.17 consensus estimate.

Domino’s has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating and an average price target of $402.16, although recent targets have been reduced by some firms. The company’s latest quarterly results included 4.3% revenue growth but EPS of $4.07, below the $4.17 consensus estimate. Negative Sentiment: Longer-term earnings expectations were trimmed. Zacks lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $18.44 from $18.59 and FY2028 EPS to $21.58 from $22.34. Estimates also declined for Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, signaling some concern about the pace of future earnings growth.

Zacks lowered its FY2026 EPS forecast to $18.44 from $18.59 and FY2028 EPS to $21.58 from $22.34. Estimates also declined for Q3 2027, Q4 2027 and Q1 2028, signaling some concern about the pace of future earnings growth. Negative Sentiment: Executives disclosed significant stock sales. CEO Russell Weiner sold 10,850 shares worth roughly $3.59 million, reducing his direct stake by 19.84%. EVP Kelly Garcia separately sold 12,430 shares valued at approximately $4.00 million, cutting her ownership by 57.07%. While insider sales may reflect personal financial planning, the transactions can weigh on investor sentiment. Russell Weiner Sells Domino's Pizza Shares

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc NASDAQ: DPZ is a global pizza delivery and carryout chain founded in 1960 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan. The company specializes in a broad range of hand‐crafted pizzas, including hand-tossed, thin crust and specialty offerings, alongside side items such as chicken wings, sandwiches, pasta, desserts and beverages. Domino’s has built its brand on convenience and speed, leveraging proprietary ordering platforms and its Domino’s Tracker system to provide real-time status updates from order placement through delivery.

Operating predominantly under a franchise model, Domino’s has more than 17,000 stores worldwide, with approximately 95% of outlets owned and operated by independent franchisees.

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