Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Given Average Rating of "Reduce" by Brokerages

Shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO - Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of "Reduce" from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.8333.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Domo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Domo in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Domo from $3.50 to $2.25 and set a "market underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Stephens reiterated an "overweight" rating on shares of Domo in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Domo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th.

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Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Tod Crane sold 68,483 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $162,989.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 276,809 shares in the company, valued at $658,805.42. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joshua G. James sold 96,088 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $228,689.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,638,873 shares in the company, valued at $3,900,517.74. The trade was a 5.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 466,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,488. 13.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RPD Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 27.3% during the first quarter. RPD Fund Management LLC now owns 4,613,726 shares of the company's stock worth $14,118,000 after purchasing an additional 990,326 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Domo by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,975,558 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,084,000 after purchasing an additional 225,558 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Domo by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,837,762 shares of the company's stock worth $15,492,000 after purchasing an additional 496,244 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Domo by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,753 shares of the company's stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 325,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Domo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,108,000. 76.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Domo Stock Performance

DOMO opened at $3.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.22 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.79. Domo has a 52 week low of $1.84 and a 52 week high of $18.49.

Domo Company Profile

Domo, Inc NASDAQ: DOMO is a cloud-based software company that specializes in business intelligence and data analytics. The company's flagship product, the Domo Business Cloud, provides organizations with an end-to-end platform to integrate, visualize and analyze data from a wide array of sources. By unifying disparate data feeds into interactive dashboards and custom applications, Domo enables real-time insights that inform decision-making across all levels of an enterprise.

Founded in 2010 by Josh James, Domo is headquartered in American Fork, Utah, and operates offices across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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