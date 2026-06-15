Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Acquires 9,682 Shares

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA - Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $170,596.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 14,136,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,088,495.42. This represents a 0.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company's stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 9,900 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.56 per share, with a total value of $173,844.00.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.62 per share, with a total value of $166,200.00.

On Monday, June 1st, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.76 per share, with a total value of $142,460.00.

On Thursday, May 28th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.98 per share, for a total transaction of $144,330.00.

On Tuesday, May 26th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $147,305.00.

On Friday, May 22nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.40 per share, with a total value of $147,900.00.

On Wednesday, May 20th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.43 per share, with a total value of $148,155.00.

On Tuesday, May 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,328 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.48 per share, for a total transaction of $145,573.44.

On Monday, May 18th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.33 per share, for a total transaction of $147,305.00.

On Friday, May 15th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,500 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.16 per share, with a total value of $145,860.00.

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Donegal Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $17.61 on Monday. Donegal Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $21.06. The company has a market cap of $652.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.25.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $236.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.83 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Donegal Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is an increase from Donegal Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Donegal Group's payout ratio is presently 43.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 576.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 422.6% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 1,377.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,768 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Donegal Group by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 3,733 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Donegal Group by 443.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares during the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Donegal Group from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Donegal Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Donegal Group presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $18.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group, Inc NASDAQ: DGICA is a property and casualty insurance holding company headquartered in Marietta, Pennsylvania. Through a network of independent agencies, the company offers a suite of personal and commercial insurance products. Its underwriting subsidiaries provide homeowners, automobile, farmowner, commercial multi-peril, surety and umbrella coverages designed to meet the needs of individuals, families and businesses.

The company's origins date back to 1925 with the formation of Donegal Mutual Insurance Company to serve rural communities in Pennsylvania.

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