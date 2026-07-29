Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB) Shares Up 18.2% - Time to Buy?

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 18.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.92 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 351 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 4,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.60.

Get Donegal Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Donegal Group has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DGICB

Donegal Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $797.83 million, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $236.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.83 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 6.77%.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Donegal Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 41.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Donegal Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Donegal Group stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICB - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,231 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $93,000. 1.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donegal Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donegal Group wasn't on the list.

While Donegal Group currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here