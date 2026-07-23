Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Get DFIN alerts: Sign Up

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Donnelley Financial Solutions's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock worth $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 562,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company's stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Donnelley Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donnelley Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here