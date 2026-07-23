Go Pro
→ ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow! (From Weiss Ratings) (Ad)tc pixel

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Donnelley Financial Solutions logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $221.40 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 24.80%. Donnelley Financial Solutions's revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Donnelley Financial Solutions to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

DFIN stock opened at $48.01 on Thursday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1 year low of $36.11 and a 1 year high of $65.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company's 50-day moving average is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average is $46.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFIN shares. Zacks Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simcoe Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the second quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,976,000 after acquiring an additional 263,570 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock worth $36,586,000 after purchasing an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,537,000 after purchasing an additional 562,144 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 500,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,831,000 after purchasing an additional 76,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 366,378 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,106,000 after purchasing an additional 8,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company's stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

Read More

Earnings History for Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Donnelley Financial Solutions Right Now?

Before you consider Donnelley Financial Solutions, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Donnelley Financial Solutions wasn't on the list.

While Donnelley Financial Solutions currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 Cover
The 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026

Discover the 10 Best High-Yield Dividend Stocks for 2026 and secure reliable income in uncertain markets. Download the report now to identify top dividend payers and avoid common yield traps.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Trump's New Dollar
Trump's New Dollar
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
“The unseen winner of the AI race” is not SpaceX
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines