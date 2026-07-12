Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Receives Consensus Rating of "Buy" from Brokerages

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of "Buy" from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DFIN shares. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 109.4% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.9%

DFIN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.62. 156,436 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,274. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 34.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a one year low of $36.11 and a one year high of $65.78.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $205.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Donnelley Financial Solutions's quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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