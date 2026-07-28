Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Trading 8.5% Higher - Here's Why

Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) rose 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.74 and last traded at $52.38. Approximately 5,960 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.26.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

DFIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donnelley Financial Solutions has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $59.50.

Read Our Latest Report on Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions Stock Up 5.6%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.22 and a 200-day moving average of $46.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.80 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 4.52%.The business's revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donnelley Financial Solutions

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 1,842.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 592,653 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,537,000 after buying an additional 562,144 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 879,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,069,000 after purchasing an additional 529,600 shares during the period. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,037,735 shares of the company's stock worth $63,976,000 after buying an additional 263,570 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,586,000 after buying an additional 176,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 590,136 shares of the company's stock worth $27,553,000 after acquiring an additional 156,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions NYSE: DFIN offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN's flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

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