DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Brokerages

Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the thirty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $252.8889.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $224.00 to $200.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $200.00 to $199.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH opened at $188.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $143.30 and a 1-year high of $285.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.54 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $171.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.75.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. DoorDash had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DoorDash will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, Director Stanley Tang sold 23,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.19, for a total value of $4,421,268.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Andy Fang sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,927 shares of company stock worth $13,241,532. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoorDash

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in DoorDash by 714.3% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 114 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company's stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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