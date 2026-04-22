DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) COO Prabir Adarkar Sells 10,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) COO Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.34, for a total transaction of $1,883,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 843,678 shares of the company's stock, valued at $158,898,314.52. The trade was a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Prabir Adarkar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 23rd, Prabir Adarkar sold 10,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total transaction of $1,589,700.00.

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DoorDash Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:DASH traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,413,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,880,104. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $204.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $79.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.98 and a beta of 1.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.30 and a fifty-two week high of $285.50.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 6.82%.The firm's revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DASH. Benchmark lifted their price objective on DoorDash from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on DoorDash from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.32.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DASH

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in DoorDash by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock worth $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in DoorDash during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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