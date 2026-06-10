DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Stock Acquired Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (Democratic-California) recently bought shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH). In a filing disclosed on June 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in DoorDash stock on May 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative's "150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA" account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of SoftBank Group OTCMKTS: SFTBF on 6/2/2026.

on 6/2/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ciena NYSE: CIEN on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Sold $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of AutoZone NYSE: AZO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Independent Bank NASDAQ: INDB on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics NASDAQ: ARQT on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of HealthEquity NASDAQ: HQY on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Boston Scientific NYSE: BSX on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners NASDAQ: PWP on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Cooper Companies NASDAQ: COO on 5/29/2026.

on 5/29/2026. Purchased $1,001 - $15,000 in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals NASDAQ: LGND on 5/29/2026.

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DoorDash Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DASH traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.05. 3,463,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93 and a beta of 1.83. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $143.30 and a one year high of $285.50. The company's 50 day moving average is $162.59 and its 200 day moving average is $184.92.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore set a $300.00 target price on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on DoorDash from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $280.00 price target on DoorDash in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $259.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DoorDash

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, COO Prabir Adarkar sold 21,739 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $3,374,979.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 959,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,896,549. This trade represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,891,850. This represents a 52.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,336 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 21.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3.6% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 92.9% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,255 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California's 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027. Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California's 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election. Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor's degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master's in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master's degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

Further Reading

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