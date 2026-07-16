Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Here's What Happened

Shares of Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.16 and traded as high as $27.48. Dorchester Minerals shares last traded at $27.22, with a volume of 104,584 shares traded.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DMLP shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorchester Minerals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dorchester Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold".

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DMLP

Dorchester Minerals Price Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.55.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 40.85%.The company had revenue of $58.88 million during the quarter.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.0%. Dorchester Minerals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.69%.

Insider Transactions at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 7,500 shares of Dorchester Minerals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $206,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 70,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,668.52. This trade represents a 12.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman acquired 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.78 per share, with a total value of $107,120.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 142,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,822,121.94. The trade was a 2.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought 19,000 shares of company stock worth $526,070 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorchester Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 1.5% in the third quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 29,960 shares of the energy company's stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,163 shares of the energy company's stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 14.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 16,388 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. NASDAQ: DMLP is a publicly traded master limited partnership that acquires, owns and manages mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company holds net revenue interests on producing and non-producing wells, entitling it to a share of production proceeds without bearing the costs or operating responsibilities associated with exploration and development activities. Through strategic acquisitions and joint-venture arrangements, Dorchester Minerals builds a diversified portfolio of royalty assets across multiple U.S.

Further Reading

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