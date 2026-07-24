Dorian LPG (LPG) Expected to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2027 results before the market opens on Friday, July 31st. Analysts expect Dorian LPG to announce earnings of $2.16 per share and revenue of $165.5010 million for the quarter. Individuals may review the information on the company's upcoming Q1 2027 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 31, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The shipping company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $153.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.87 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 40.22%.The firm's revenue was up 102.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

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Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPG opened at $45.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Dorian LPG has a 12 month low of $23.76 and a 12 month high of $48.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.66. The firm's 50-day moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day moving average is $36.18.

Dorian LPG Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 27th.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, Director Ted Kalborg sold 15,373 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total value of $692,707.38. Following the sale, the director owned 66,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,640.88. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $707,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 157,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,584,449.96. The trade was a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 13.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LPG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 236.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 425,478 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $10,373,000 after acquiring an additional 299,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 368,986 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $8,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,787 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorian LPG by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 572,315 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $17,055,000 after purchasing an additional 204,861 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Dorian LPG by 375.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 258,243 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 203,966 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Dorian LPG by 65.5% in the third quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 496,220 shares of the shipping company's stock valued at $14,787,000 after purchasing an additional 196,430 shares during the period. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dorian LPG from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Freedom Capital cut Dorian LPG from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Dnb Carnegie raised Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $55.00.

View Our Latest Report on LPG

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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