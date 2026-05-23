Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Wall Street Zen

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LPG. Dnb Carnegie upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Pareto Securities restated a "buy" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dorian LPG from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Dorian LPG in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $55.00.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Dorian LPG

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

LPG stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $48.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.48. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $153.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 102.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,697,048 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 99,485 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 425.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 256,216 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 207,450 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Dorian LPG by 212.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 53,071 shares of the shipping company's stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 36,101 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorian LPG in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company's stock.

Key Dorian LPG News

Here are the key news stories impacting Dorian LPG this week:

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., incorporated in Bermuda and headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, is a leading owner and operator of modern very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company specializes in the maritime transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), primarily propane and butane, for energy producers, commodity traders and trading houses around the world.

Dorian LPG's fleet comprises over 30 state-of-the-art VLGCs, each designed for fuel efficiency and environmental performance. These vessels operate under medium- and long-term time charter agreements, providing predictable employment and supporting a stable charter revenue profile through contracts with major international energy companies.

The company serves global energy markets by transporting LPG cargoes along major trade routes linking production centers in the Middle East, U.S.

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