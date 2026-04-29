DoubleVerify (DV) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) is expected to release its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect DoubleVerify to post earnings of $0.18 per share and revenue of $180.0950 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $205.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.77 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 6.77%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect DoubleVerify to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get DoubleVerify alerts: Sign Up

DoubleVerify Trading Down 0.0%

DV opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. The company's 50 day moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day moving average is $10.56. DoubleVerify has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 143,716 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,722 shares of the company's stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Veradace Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleVerify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in DoubleVerify by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,662,133 shares of the company's stock worth $64,986,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in DoubleVerify by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 47,115 shares of the company's stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DV shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of DoubleVerify from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoubleVerify has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $16.00.

View Our Latest Report on DoubleVerify

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify, Inc is a leading digital media measurement and analytics company that helps advertisers, publishers and platforms ensure their digital advertising campaigns are viewable, fraud-free and brand-safe. The company's platform integrates data science, machine learning and proprietary analytics to authenticate the quality of media across display, video, mobile, CTV and social channels. By delivering real-time insights into ad viewability, fraud detection and contextual relevance, DoubleVerify empowers marketers to optimize campaign performance and drive better return on ad spend.

At the core of DoubleVerify's offering are solutions for viewability measurement, invalid traffic (IVT) detection, brand safety and suitability, contextual targeting and campaign performance analytics.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider DoubleVerify, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and DoubleVerify wasn't on the list.

While DoubleVerify currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here