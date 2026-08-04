Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the auto parts company's stock. Robert W. Baird's target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PLOW. Freedom Capital upgraded Douglas Dynamics from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Douglas Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $52.67.

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Douglas Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of PLOW opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. Douglas Dynamics has a 12-month low of $27.85 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $972.61 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.02.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.14. Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $214.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.45 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.400 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 32.7% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,419 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $220,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 289,552 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,187,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company's stock.

Douglas Dynamics News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Douglas Dynamics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Douglas Dynamics reported record second-quarter sales of $214.6 million, up 10% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $44.6 million. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7% to a record $1.22, and the company returned approximately $10 million to shareholders. Douglas Dynamics Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Results

Douglas Dynamics reported record second-quarter sales of $214.6 million, up 10% year over year, while adjusted EBITDA rose 5% to $44.6 million. Adjusted diluted EPS increased 7% to a record $1.22, and the company returned approximately $10 million to shareholders. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.22 exceeded the $1.08 analyst consensus cited by MarketBeat and the $0.93 Zacks estimate. Earnings also improved from $1.14 a year earlier, supported by strong snowfall-related demand across the company’s segments. Douglas Dynamics Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates

Second-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.22 exceeded the $1.08 analyst consensus cited by MarketBeat and the $0.93 Zacks estimate. Earnings also improved from $1.14 a year earlier, supported by strong snowfall-related demand across the company’s segments. Positive Sentiment: Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.40, above the $2.83 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $765 million-$805 million has a midpoint above current expectations, suggesting management remains confident in demand and cash generation.

Management issued fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $2.90-$3.40, above the $2.83 consensus estimate. Revenue guidance of $765 million-$805 million has a midpoint above current expectations, suggesting management remains confident in demand and cash generation. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentaries characterize PLOW as potentially undervalued because of its steady cash flow, shareholder returns and recurring equipment demand. These valuation arguments could support the shares, although they are opinion-based rather than new company fundamentals. Douglas Dynamics Stock May Be Undervalued On Steady Cash Flow

Several market commentaries characterize as potentially undervalued because of its steady cash flow, shareholder returns and recurring equipment demand. These valuation arguments could support the shares, although they are opinion-based rather than new company fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $214.65 million fell short of the roughly $219.45 million consensus forecast. The sales miss, along with the gap between reported GAAP diluted EPS of $1.07 and adjusted EPS of $1.22, may be prompting investor caution despite the earnings beat and higher outlook. Douglas Dynamics Quarterly Earnings Results

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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