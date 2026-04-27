Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Sees Large Volume Increase - Here's Why

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 134,147 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session's volume of 216,196 shares.The stock last traded at $47.17 and had previously closed at $46.45.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital set a $48.00 target price on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $50.00 price target on Douglas Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Freedom Capital cut Douglas Dynamics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.67.

Read Our Latest Report on PLOW

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 1.8%

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 7.15%.The business had revenue of $184.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.95 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.250-2.850 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Douglas Dynamics's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Christopher E. Bernauer sold 869 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $37,028.09. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,844.23. This trade represents a 8.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jon J. Sisulak sold 977 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total transaction of $41,629.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 14,232 shares in the company, valued at $606,425.52. This trade represents a 6.42% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Douglas Dynamics

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,478,522 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $48,274,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 629,795 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $20,563,000 after buying an additional 2,804 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 614,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $19,219,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 485.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 349,929 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $11,425,000 after acquiring an additional 290,144 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 334,028 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $10,906,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of snow and ice removal equipment for commercial, municipal and residential markets. The company's product portfolio encompasses a wide range of truck-mounted plows, spreaders, salt brine systems and related accessories engineered to perform in challenging winter conditions. Its offerings cater to professional snow contractors, government agencies and retail customers seeking reliable solutions for snow and ice management.

Douglas Dynamics markets its products under several well-known brands, including Fisher Engineering, Western Products, Hiniker Company and Buyers Products.

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